American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.16. 5,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.