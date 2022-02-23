American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.