American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $49,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

