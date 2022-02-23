American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.43. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,319,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

