American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.