AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.70

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 2612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $915.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

