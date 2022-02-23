Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

