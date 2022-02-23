Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

