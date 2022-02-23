Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
