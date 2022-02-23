Amon Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Amon has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

