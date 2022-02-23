Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Patrick W. Grady Acquires 186,217 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,755. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

