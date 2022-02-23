Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,912,230.87 in Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplitude alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60.

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 2,420,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,755. Amplitude Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.