Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Buys $11,216,399.60 in Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 2,420,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,755. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,925,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,340,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

