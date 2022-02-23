Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 117,204 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMYT shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

