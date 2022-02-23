Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 5%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

