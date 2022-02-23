Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

