Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.
Several research firms recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
