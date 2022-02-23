Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

