Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $127.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $516.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.