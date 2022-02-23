Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

