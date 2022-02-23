Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.