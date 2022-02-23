Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 23rd (A, AHH, ARE, CHH, CLH, DKILY, DOMA, DOOR, DRRX, EBR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.