Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $19,949,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 80,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

