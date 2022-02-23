Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99. KB Home has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

