Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 201,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.