Analysts Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. 29,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

