Analysts Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.
NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. 29,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.
Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
