Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

GPK opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.