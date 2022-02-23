Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

TSE K opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.