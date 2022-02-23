Analysts Offer Predictions for Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.