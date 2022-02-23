Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $161.77 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.03.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $99,613,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

