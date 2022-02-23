Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (ANFGF, AUY, BFLBY, BHP, BLWYF, BOUYF, CCHGY, CIXX, DNNGY, EADSY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 23rd:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22).

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €28.50 ($32.39) to €34.00 ($38.64). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,010 ($54.54) to GBX 3,885 ($52.84).

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44).

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57).

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 900.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91).

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.50 ($58.52) to €52.00 ($59.09).

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 135 to SEK 140. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($63.64).

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39).

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86).

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 64 to CHF 65.

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €2.03 ($2.31) to €2.06 ($2.34).

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €306.00 ($347.73) to €300.00 ($340.91). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$16.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 87.00 to 93.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 68.00 to 69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 140 to CHF 135.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28).

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $200.00 to $215.00.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €24.00 ($27.27). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.30 to C$2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €192.00 ($218.18) to €193.00 ($219.32).

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €20.50 ($23.30) to €20.00 ($22.73).

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$25.00.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €65.00 ($73.86).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84).

