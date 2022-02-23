Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

2/14/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/4/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,750.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,800.00.

1/21/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,920.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,929.00.

1/7/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,925.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,565.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,730.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $68,531,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

