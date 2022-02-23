Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Confluent (CFLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) recently:

2/18/2022 – Confluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

2/11/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Confluent was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/11/2022 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Confluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

12/30/2021 – Confluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

12/29/2021 – Confluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 188,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 701,567 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,937 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 360.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

