Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $83.00.

1/14/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

Get Johnson Controls International plc alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.