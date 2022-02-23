Analyzing California BanCorp (CALB) and The Competition

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB – Get Rating) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare California BanCorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million $13.37 million 13.94 California BanCorp Competitors $1.27 billion $286.68 million 12.26

California BanCorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for California BanCorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp Competitors 2200 9194 7450 536 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.62%. Given California BanCorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68% California BanCorp Competitors 29.13% 12.50% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California BanCorp rivals beat California BanCorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About California BanCorp (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

