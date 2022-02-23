Analyzing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1mage Software and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 1 6 0 2.86

Telos has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 146.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

1mage Software has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1mage Software and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 3.80 $1.69 million ($0.51) -20.10

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67%

About 1mage Software (Get Rating)

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

