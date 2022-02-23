Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 86065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $742.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

