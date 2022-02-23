Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.65

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 13194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Several analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

