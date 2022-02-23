Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$34.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

