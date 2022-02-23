AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $24.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.
NYSE:AU opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
