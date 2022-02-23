AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $24.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE:AU opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,187,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 244,887 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.