Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $630.60

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 630.60 ($8.58) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($7.48). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.48), with a volume of 15,050 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 630.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.