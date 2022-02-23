ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.64-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $296.73. 1,076,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,514. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

