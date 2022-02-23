Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.52. 69,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,774,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,751,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

