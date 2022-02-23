Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,340 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,443.50 ($19.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,356.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,405.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

