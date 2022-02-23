Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400 ($19.04).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,447 ($19.68) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The stock has a market cap of £14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,355.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,405.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

