Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,340

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,280 ($17.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,316.13.

Shares of ANFGF remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

