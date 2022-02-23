Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,443.50 ($19.63) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.35. The company has a market cap of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

