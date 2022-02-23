AON (NYSE:AON) to Repurchase $7.50 billion in Outstanding Stock

AON (NYSE:AON) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.29 on Wednesday. AON has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.
In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,331. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.