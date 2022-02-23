APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.47.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of APA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

