Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEN. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51.
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
