Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEN. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

