Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEN. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.