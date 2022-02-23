Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 124.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
APEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,947. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.39.
About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.