Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 124.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

APEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,947. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPMG Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at $14,753,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

